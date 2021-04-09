Jaya Bachchan shoves fan trying to take selfie during her Howrah roadshow; video goes viral

Actress-turned-politician and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan pushed and shoved a fan who was trying to take a selfie with her during her colourful roadshow in Howrah. Bachchan was canvassing for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on the last day of the campaign for the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections. However, the actress lost her temper during the campaign when a fan tried to take a selfie with her. A video of the incident showed a visibly miffed Jaya Bachchan pushing the man away from her vehicle. While the exact reason of her anger is not known, it’s quite possible that COVID-19 may be a factor as the fan was not wearing a mask while, unlike other politicians, Jaya Bachchan kept her mask on during her campaign throughout the day. Jaya Bachhan also held roadshows in Tollygunge and Shibpur in favour of TMC candidates.
A similar incident had happened on April 6 during the Tamil Nadu polls when a fan tried to take a selfie with actor Ajith and the actor snatched the fan’s smartphone. The video quickly went viral but later another video surfaced in which Ajith was seen returning the phone while asking the fan to wear a mask.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases have put focus on election rallies where the COVID-19 guidelines are being violated blatantly.
Yesterday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking to ensure that face masks are worn mandatorily by everyone involved in election campaigns. The plea also sought a direction to the EC to publish prominently on its website, mobile apps, election material and other platforms the guidelines for the conduct of general elections/bye-elections during COVID-19.
The voting for the fourth phase in West Bengal will take place tomorrow, April 9. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
