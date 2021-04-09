Jaya Bachchan shoves fan trying to take selfie during her Howrah roadshow; video goes viral

A video of the incident showed a visibly miffed Jaya Bachchan pushing the man away from her vehicle.

Actress-turned-politician and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan pushed and shoved a fan who was trying to take a selfie with her during her colourful roadshow in Howrah. Bachchan was canvassing for Mamata Banerjee-led TMC on the last day of the campaign for the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections. However, the actress lost her temper during the campaign when a fan tried to take a selfie with her. A video of the incident showed a visibly miffed Jaya Bachchan pushing the man away from her vehicle. While the exact reason of her anger is not known, it’s quite possible that COVID-19 may be a factor as the fan was not wearing a mask while, unlike other politicians, Jaya Bachchan kept her mask on during her campaign throughout the day. Jaya Bachhan also held roadshows in Tollygunge and Shibpur in favour of TMC candidates.