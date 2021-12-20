Jaya Bachchan loses cool in Parliament; curses treasury benches of ‘bure din’

Jaya Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai was questioned and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan today lost her cool when she rose to speak on the NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the upper house. Bachchan’s remark led to a heated exchange between her and the treasury benches, forcing Bhubaneswar Kalita who was in the Chair to adjourn the House till 5 PM. The house was later adjourned for the day after discussion and passage of the bill.

Bachchan also got visibly upset after a member passed a personal remark on her while she was targeting the government. She then went all gun blazing against the treasury benches and even accused the chair of not listening to the opposition. When she made a statement against the chair, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha objected to that accusing her of pointing at the Chair. This led to a verbal spat.

Cursing the treasury benches, Jaya said, “Your bad days will come, I curse you”. She also demanded that the Chair should take action against the member who made a personal remark against her. Bachchan said that she doesn’t want to make any personal comment on anyone but whatever happened was ‘very unfortunate’. The chair, however, ordered that remarks not suitable will be expunged from the record.

It may be recalled that Bachchan had extended her support to the 12 Members of Parliament who were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the entire winter session. Bachchan’s outburst also comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to appear before the agency in connection with the Panama Papers case. Rai today appeared before the agency for questioning while she had avoided the summons on two previous occasions.

The 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan was questioned and her statement was recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED has been probing the case linked to the Bachchans since 2016-17. It had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and regulated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).