Jaya Bachchan, BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav among 12 to take Rajya Sabha oath today

Actor-turned-parliamentarian Jaya Bachchan and BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav were among a dozen newly elected or re-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took the oath of office today. While 41 out of the 58 members elected/re-elected to the Upper House in elections last month had taken oath yesterday, 12 did so today. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not take oath even today. His term as an MP from Gujarat ended on April 2 and he has been re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh this time. Jaitley was not present in the House.

Prominent among those who took oath today included Jaya Bachchan, who was re-elected on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Uttar Pradesh. Her sister Rita Verma was seated in the visitors’ gallery during the oath. All the three BJD MPs from Odisha – Prashanta Nanda, Achyutananda Samanta and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik – took oath in Odia. TRS MPs elected from Telengana – Prakash Banda, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and Lingamaiah Yadav – took oath in Telugu. BJP’s Bhupendra Yadav, Kirodi Lal Meena and Madanlan Saini, who were elected from Rajasthan, took oath in Hindi.

Among others who took oath were G C Chandrasekhar and L Hanumanthaiah, who were elected from Karanataka on a Congress ticket. Friends and family of members, who took oath today, were seen in the visitors’ gallery. After taking oath, the members walked up to Naidu who warmly shook hands with them and then went on to sign the member’s register. The members then greeted senior leaders present in the House with folded hands. PTI ANZ DV 04041207