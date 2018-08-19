‘Jawans being killed every day, affection towards Pak Army chief wrong’: Amarinder Singh slams Sidhu’s ‘jhappi’ to Bajwa

“Everyday our jawans are getting martyred… to hug their Chief General Bajwa…I am against this,” Singh, who is a retired Army Captain, said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday slammed his minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his act of hugging Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said, “it was wrong for him to have shown the affection towards the Pakistan Army Chief.”

“Everyday our jawans are getting martyred… to hug their Chief General Bajwa…I am against this,” Singh, who is a retired Army Captain, said. The fact is that the man should understand that our soldiers are being killed every day, Singh added.

The chief minister said that his own regiment lost one major and 2 jawans a few months ago, adding, “everyday somebody is being shot and whether the man who pulled the trigger is to blame or the man who gives the order which is the chief, and the chief is General Bajwa.”

He also slammed Sidhu for saying he doesn’t know about General Bajwa. “To say that ‘I don’t know General Bajwa…it is written on their uniform… that’s wrong for him (Sidhu) to have shown the affections he did for the Pakistan Army Chief,” Singh said.

(To Be Updated)