Jawan commits suicide outside Finance Ministry office at Raisina Hills

Updated: June 25, 2019 2:41:26 PM

A security official who was posted outside the office of the Union Finance Ministry at the high-security Raisina Hills in the heart of the national capital committed suicide on Tuesday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The official shot himself using his service revolver.

The identity of the jawan was not known immediately but media reports said he was from Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC). He was rushed to a hospital by officials who were posted outside the Ministry, but he succumbed to injuries.


The Raisina Hills houses country’s most important government buildings, including Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It is divided into two parts – North and South blocks. The North block houses the Finance Ministry and Home Affairs offices. The South Block Houses the PMO, Defence Ministry and External Affairs offices.

More details awaited.

