Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue lifted in Allahabad for beautification drive ahead of Kumbh Mela; Congress slams government

Congress asked whether there was any need to remove Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue for the beautification purpose.

The statue of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru was removed on Thursday from Allahabad’s Balsan Chauraha, upsetting the Congress. Slamming the government, the grand old party said the move was an insult to the former prime minister. Congress workers along with Samajwadi Party staged a protest accusing the government of removing the statue intentionally. They also stopped a crane and shouted against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The party also asked whether there was any need to remove Jawaharlal Nehru’s statue for the beautification purpose. It also asked why the statue of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which is on the same road, has not been removed. The Opposition party further alleged that the government was trying to do away with Nehru’s ideologies which wouldn’t be tolerated. Protesters further said that the matter would be taken to higher authorities.

The Allahabad Development Authority, however, clarified that the step was only taken due to beautification work in the city ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela that is going to be held in January next year.

“Due to broadening of the road near the park at Balsan Crossing in view of upcoming Kumbh Mela, former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru ji’s statue had to be shifted, it was shifted barely 30m away from its original spot & with full respect & honour,” it said in a statement.

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar tweeted on Friday, “Statue of late Rajiv Gandhi was broken from PM’s constituency Varanasi. Pandit Nehru’s statue was lifted in crane to be shifted. History will remember BJP’s arrogance. We will not forget this pictures. This is our pain as well as inspiration.”