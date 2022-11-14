Jawaharlal Nehru: Five contributions that made him the architect of modern India

Children’s Day 2022: A tryst with destiny, Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous inaugural speech on the eve of India’s Independence, has remained etched in the minds of countrymen for ushering in the unwavering spirit of Azad Bharat, a cause that innumerous freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives for. Generations to come will proudly remember that speech by Nehru as the first step by India in its journey from slavery to sovereignty, from British Raj to Modern India.

“Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” Pandit Nehru said in his famous speech, marking a new beginning of India’s journey under his leadership. And one that was never going to be easy.

Fulfilling the pledge to cater to the needs of an aspirational India was a challenge of gargantuan proportions. Independence came at a humongous cost, British colonialism trampled India, partition had left its social fiber battered with communal-religious fissures and caste-gender discrimination. The economic gloom and doom was upon us — India did not have enough food to feed her citizens.

It was Jawaharlal Nehru who set out to realise the dream of a strong and resurgent India. He steered the nation to the path of recovery and modernisation. Nehru had neither the resources or the experience to administer the country. Yet, it was with his patriotism, dedication and commitment that he translated the values of the Congress into the Constitution of India.

It was Nehru who proposed the idea of fundamental rights and socio-economic equality irrespective of caste, creed, religion and gender. He invariably advocated the abolition of untouchability, right against exploitation, religious tolerance and secularism. He championed the idea of freedom of expression, right to form association, and was of the firm belief that statehood would ensure social and economic justice for labour and peasantry and give voting rights to all adult citizens. These propositions phrased by Jawaharlal Nehru made him the darling of India.

Despite criticism from contrasting political hues and some schools of thought, Nehru’s contributions continue to echo unwaveringly even today.

Here are 5 big decisions that nicknamed him an architect of modern India:

Establishing institutions of excellence

It was Nehru who provided the scientific base for India’s space supremacy and engineering excellence. With the establishment of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and universities, it was Nehru who put India on the path of development. Also, the foundation of the dual tack nuclear programme helped India achieve its nuclear enabled status. He also potentially set the pitch for industries, factories and the manufacturing sector paving the way for a journey of sovereign India.

Beginning of the Five-Year Plan

With his vision and deep understanding of the pulse of the nation, Nehru introduced the idea of a Five-Year Plan for effective and balanced utilisation of resources, something that India continues to benefit from. The First Five-Year Plan was introduced in 1951 when India, in the backdrop of the Partition, was faced with the influx of refugees, severe food shortage and sky-rocketing inflation. The FYP put the spotlight on agriculture, irrigation and development of the primary sector. The target GDP growth of the First Five-Year Plan was 2.1%, but the country recorded a growth of 3.6% that year under the stewardship of Nehru.

Institutionalising India’s democratic foundation

Nehru has always been seen as a true believer of democracy with a strong sense of institutionalisation of democracy where the concept of equal rights of citizens would take precedence over all societal divisions. India had just emerged from the shackles of a dictatorial British establishment and falling into the trappings of another ‘Mai-Baap Sarkar’ could have been a possibility. But Nehru laid up the foundation of a vibrant democratic establishment in India.

It was Nehru under whose regime the Election Commission of India, an autonomous constitutional body responsible for administering election processes in the country, was set up in accordance with the Constitution on January 25, 1950. The Election Commission of India conducted its first general election for the Lok Sabha which began in October 1951 and ended on till February 1952.

Making it the largest election held that time, around 173 million people cast their vote, no mean achievement as most of the voters were either uneducated or not familiar with the electoral system. Political leaders led by Nehru played pivotal roles in sensitising people and encouraging them to participate in the first Lok Sabha elections and exercise their franchise.

Shaping foreign policy

Pandit Nehru made indefatigable efforts to shape India’s foreign policy. As Prime Minister, Nehru held additional charge of the Ministry of External Affairs until his death. When India became independent, the world was recuperating from the calamitous World War II. It was a big challenge for Nehru to stitch relations with other countries amicably in the face of the changing power of balance in the United Nations.

Under Nehru’s guidance, India became the first country to adopt the Policy of Non-Alignment. The Asians Relations Conference was organised in Delhi in 1947, where India’s foreign policy was proclaimed. As many as 29 countries attended the conference which strengthened the solidarity of all Asian countries. India still benefits from the Nehruvian foreign policy. It is the country’s robust foreign policy that allows India to keep balance in maintaining foreign relations.

Nehru’s Panchsheel Agreement also served as the foundation for India-China relations. The Panchsheel Agreement was signed by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Premier Zhou Enlai and adopted in

December 11 1957. The essence of Panchsheel: To put the emphasis on peaceful co-existence and cooperation for mutual benefit.

India as welfare state

Pandit Nehru strongly advocated a welfare state— a blend between a capitalist and socialist system of governance. Nehru had travelled across the world and closely observed the working of various forms of governments that were in existence during that time. He witnessed the exploitation by capitalists during the time when colonialism was at its peak. Having meticulously gone through the pros and cons of the capitalist and communist systems of governance, Nehru came up with the idea of a ‘welfare state’ that India followed. A welfare state ideally provides basic economic security for its citizens by protecting them from market risks associated with unemployment, sickness and other risks connected with old age.