Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to first prime minister of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted.

Nehru was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. Born in 1889, the Congress stalwart remains India’s longest-serving prime minister.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tribute to Nehru at Shantivan in New Delhi.

Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/qCY5R5v4lE — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and breathed his last on May 27, 1964. He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

Nehru was a strong advocate of children’s education and he truly believed that if every child and youngster in the country is provided with the right education, then they can make India progress.

He played a key role in the establishment of pioneer institutions across the country including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT).