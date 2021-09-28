  • MORE MARKET STATS

Javed Akhtar served show-cause notice by Thane court over his RSS-Taliban remarks

Updated: September 28, 2021 1:18 PM

The court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division) has directed Javed Akhtar to appear before it on November 12.

A Thane court has issued a show-cause notice to writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist for comparing the organisation to the Taliban. The court of the additional chief judicial magistrate and joint civil judge (senior division) has directed Akhtar to appear before it on November 12.

 

