Javed Akhtar demands justice for man beaten to death in Hapur, questions police’s role

Javed Akhtar, the famous poet, lyricist and screenwriter is not someone to his mince words. The 73-year-old Padma Shri winner has now demanded justice for the man who was allegedly beaten to death over rumours of cow slaughter while questioning the role of police. Javed Akhtar, in a tweet, said that the ‘gau rakshak’ who were involved in the ‘barbaric act’ should be punished. He condemned the act and seemed angry at the authorities for terming the case as that of a local fight.

“Those gau rakshak who killed one n badly battered another man in Hapur should be punished for their barbaric act but what is the chance of justice where against the statements of even the accused the bigoted police is calling it a case of road rage . Good example of saaf neeyat,” the tweet read.

The man who was beaten to death on Monday was identified as a 45-year-old Qasim and another injured as Samayuddin, 65 who is being treated at a local hospital. The incident took place in Pikhluva village, 70 km from Delhi. An FIR filed by the injured man – Samayuddin’s family, has not mentioned anything related to cow slaughter, police said.

“Two people were passing through the Bajheda village on a motorcycle. They fought with some locals over the right of way. After that, they were assaulted and one person died. The FIR filed by the family says the motorcycle of the two men collided with another one and that led to an argument,” Pawan Kumar, a senior police officer, told The Indian Express.

A case of murder has been registered by the UP Police and two arrests have been made. “There are rumours of cow slaughter… we are investigating that angle too”, said Sankalp Sharma, Hapur’s senior-most police officer.

Hours before this tweet, Akhtar had demanded an immediate arrest of Karnataka cleric Tanveer Peera Hashim for his controversial remark that cows would be slaughtered during Bakrid, saying the comment was “irresponsible and outrageous.”

“Secularism doesn’t mean ignoring or tolerating minority communalism. This irresponsible and outrageous cleric Tanveer Hashim should immediately be arrested for trying to create communal tension in Bengaluru,” Akhtar had tweeted.