Jats to protest if demands are not met by August 15, warns AIJASS leader

Yashpal Malik (ANI)

The All India Jat Aarkashan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) on Saturday said that the group will start hold protests if its demands are not met by August 15. AIJASS leader Yashpal Malik added that the group will hold protests wherever Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other ministers will hold their rallies.

“We have passed a resolution. If our demands aren’t fulfilled by 15 August, we will stage protest at the same place where Haryana CM or his ministers will hold rally. We will not let the govt function,” Yashpal Malik said in Rohtak.

Warning that upcoming elections may also be boycotted, he added, “We will boycott them in upcoming elections & spread the message to other states where elections are to be held. Like Hindu-Muslim came together in and Noorupur, if Jat and non-Jat people get together, they (BJP) will be wiped off from everywhere”

Earlier, the state government had decided not to act on over 400 cases that were registered in connection with the 2016 stir by members of the Jat community demanding reservation in government jobs and education. The state government, during a hearing in Punjab and Haryana High Court in a case related to the agitation, said that it has sought to withdraw the cases.

“We made a statement that the state government will not proceed till next date of hearing in 407 cases in which permission for withdrawal has been given (by the government),” Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

Amicus curiae Anupam Gupta had objected to Haryana Government’s decision to withdraw cases, including those who were accused of violence and arson. The court had posted the matter for the hearing on July 12. The state government had submitted a list of 407 cases for which it hhave clearnce for withdrawa, the agency had said earlier.

Mahajan had also informed that a SIT has submitted a status report on the untraced cases in Rohtak, which was the epicentre of the stir.