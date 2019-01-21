Jats issue ultimatum to BJP on 10% EWS quota: No votes if reservation demand not met

With the 10% EWS quota cleared, leaders believe they can now press for reservation, which otherwise would have run up against the 50% cap. (File photo)

After granting 10 percent reservation to economically backward sections in the general category, the BJP government now faces another quota demand from the Jat community. The demand of the community is not new and Jats have agitated in the past to secure reservation in jobs and education. On Sunday, Jat leaders from across the country gathered in the national capital and called for the defeat of the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections if the ruling party fails to meet the demand for reservation for the community.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Jats gathered under the banner of the All India Jat Arakshan Bachao Maha Andolan (AIJABMA). Leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh said that the government had cheated the community by not accepting its demand for quota and giving forward castes 10 per cent reservation ‘within seven days’ instead. With the 10% EWS quota cleared, leaders believe they can now press for reservation, which otherwise would have run up against the 50% cap.

Pushing for their demand, the leaders from UP have asserted that they will ask Jats to vote for Mayawati in the state saying that the BSP chief was the only UP leader who had supported reservation for the community and had criticised the action taken by the government against Jats in the 2016 agitation in Haryana.

“Our appeal is to vote for those who talk about our rights. In UP, Mayawati has supported our cause and said Jats must get the reservation. She had also attacked the government for taking brutal action against agitators in Haryana,” The Indian Express quoted Chaudhary as saying.

Dharamveer Chaudhary, Chief Coordinator of AIJABM said that the UPA government had given Jats reservation in central jobs. Chaudhary alleged that the NDA government did not argue well before the Supreme Court when the quota order was heard and the order was quashed. He said that the Modi government has just given assurances and warned that Jats now won’t be manipulated. Chaudhary said that the community leaders will campaign in 131 constituencies where Jats have a considerable number to defeat the ruling party.

According to Chaudhary, the Modi government had formed a committee for Jat reservations under BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu in 2015, but the committee has not met even once.

Dr. Prem Kumar, another Jat leader, said that despite organising thousands of meetings and rallies, with many boys landing in jails, nothing has happened. He said that Jat quota will be a core issue in Haryana and will have political implications.

Several Jat leaders at the gathering, however, were equally critical of the BJP and Congress in failing to address the concerns of the Jat community. Some, such as Subhas Dabas from Delhi, expressed exasperation at all parties and said Jats should form a new party.