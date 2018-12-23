Jasdan election result LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia defeats Congress’ Avsar Nakiya by 19,985 votes

Bavaliya had won the seat on Congress ticket in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2017. (ANI)

Jasdan bypoll result Live updates: The counting of votes for the Jasdan bypoll election in Gujarat finished with declaring Kunvarji Bavalia as the winner. The outcome of the assembly seat was being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party’s debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections. The bypoll was held on December 20 and is mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress.

Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavaliya, a five-time MLA, contested the assembly election for first time in his life. The election was necessitated after Bavaliya crossed over to the saffron party and resigned as MLA in July.