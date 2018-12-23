Jasdan election result LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Kunvarji Bavalia defeats Congress’ Avsar Nakiya by 19,985 votes

Jasdan bypoll result Live updates: The counting of votes for the Jasdan bypoll election in Gujarat finished with declaring Kunvarji Bavalia as the winner. The outcome of the assembly seat was being keenly watched by the Congress and the ruling BJP against the backdrop of the saffron party’s debacle in three core Hindi states in recent assembly elections. The bypoll was held on December 20 and is mainly a bipolar contest between Kunvarji Bavaliya, a state Cabinet minister of the BJP and influential leader of the Koli community from the area, and Avsar Nakiya of the Congress.
Nakiya, a Rajkot district panchayat member who had once worked closely with Bavaliya, a five-time MLA, contested the assembly election for first time in his life. The election was necessitated after Bavaliya crossed over to the saffron party and resigned as MLA in July.
Jasdan assembly seat in Saurashtra region witnessed over 72% turn out. Inthe 2017 Assembly poll, the eat had recorded 73.44% voting. According to Chief Electoral Officer Murli Krishna, both the BJP and Congress had filed complaints alleging that their workers were threatening voters at a couple of places. However, according to the Election COmmission, the polling was moreover peacefully.
Avsar Nakiya was a close associate of Bavaliya and it was thought that he would also cross over to the BJP, when Bavaliya quit the Congress. He has held several positions in the Rajkot district unit of the Congress party in the past two decades.
The byelection has become a battle of prestige for the ruling party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The election was necessitated after Bavaliya crossed over to the saffron party and resigned as MLA in July. As per rules, a minister has to get himself/herself elected to the Assembly within six months of taking oath.