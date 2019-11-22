Japanese student, on internship at IIT-Guwahati, found dead inside hostel

Photo for representation only. (Image: IE)

Japanese student found dead: A Japanese student on an exchange programme at IIT-Guwahati has been found dead inside a hostel room, police said.

The body of the student, identified as that of Kota Onoda (22) was found hanging from the ventilator of a bathroom in Lohit hostel at 3.30 pm on Thursday, a spokesperson of IIT-Guwahati said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about it, the spokesperson said.

Onoda, a masters programme student at Gifu University in Japan, was doing internship in the Bio-Sciences and Bio-Engineering department of IIT-Guwahati for a semester, as part of the exchange programme.

His internship was scheduled to end on November 30.

A delegation of Gifu University that was in Guwahati on Thursday and the Ministry of External Affairs were also informed by the IIT authorities about the incident.