Japanese boy amazes Modi with his Hindi greeting, PM quips ‘where did you learn it?’ — Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Tokyo as he arrived in Japan on a two-day visit to attend the summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with children outside the hotel in Tokyo. He also saw the drawing of a young girl and signed an autograph for her during his interaction with the children.

He then interacted with a boy who was waiting for him with a drawing of the tricolour. Prime Minister Modi asked him from where he learnt Hindi and praised him for his fluency in the language.

“Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?… You know it pretty well?” PM Modi asked the Japanese boy who was awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo.

Elated after getting praised by PM Modi, the boy said: “…Can’t speak Hindi much, but I understand…PM read my message, and I also got his signature, so I am very happy…”

#WATCH | "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?… You know it pretty well?," PM Modi to Japanese kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at a hotel in Tokyo, Japan pic.twitter.com/xbNRlSUjik — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2022

Besides PM Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi, who is visiting Tokyo at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit. He had hosted Kishida for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March 2022.