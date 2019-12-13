Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s India visit postponed amid Assam CAB protests: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (File Photo/PTI)

Shinzo Abe India visit postponed: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s India visit has been postponed in the wake of massive protests in Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, news agency Reuters reported quoting Japan’s Jiji Press. Abe was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Guwahati Summit on December 15-17. Guwahati has been the epicentre of massive protests over the Citizenship Bill which was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night.

“We don’t have any update to share,” Raveesh Kumar, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, had said on Thursday during a regular media briefing in New Delhi when asked about the Abe-Modi meeting.

Assam has been witnessing violent protests since last few days over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Several cities and towns across the state were under curfew after people took to streets demanding the withdrawal of the new law which aims to provide Indian citizenship to non-Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Locals claim that the government is compromising their rights with the law.

News agency PTI reported that two persons were killed in firing on a violent mob by security forces in Guwahati on Thursday.

Protests in the region continue despite PM Modi’s repeated assurances. PM Modi, in a series of tweets in English and Assamese, appealed people of the state to maintain calm while reassuring them that the Centre was committed to safeguard their rights.

“I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB (sic),” Modi wrote on the microblogging site.

Speaking at an election rally in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad yesterday, PM Modi reiterated the the government was committed to protect the “political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6”.