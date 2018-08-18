Japan condoles Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s passing away

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday condoled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death describing him as a “good friend of Japan”.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday condoled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death describing him as a “good friend of Japan”. “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Abe said in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the copy of which was shared by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar over Twitter. Recalling Vajpayee’s visit to Japan in 2001, Abe said that the late Indian leader “made significant contributions to friendship between our two countries as a good friend of Japan”. Vajpayee, 93, passed away on Thursday here after a prolonged illness. He was cremated at Smriti Sthal here on Friday. Abe said that Vajpayee “established the cornerstone of Japan-India relations today”. Describing Vajpayee as an eminent leader of India, Abe said: “I pray from the bottom of my heart that his soul may rest in peace.”