Jantar Mantar sloganeering case: Police says link found between Ashwini Upadhyay and another accused

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said that police have some documents on record which show a link between Upadhyay and Preet Singh.

Delhi Police has found a link between former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay and one of the accused in connection with the Jantar Mantar inflammatory sloganeering case. Notably, the Delhi Police has arrested six persons including Upadhyay in the case. Delhi Police has found in its investigation that one of the accused, Deepak Singh, president of Hindu Force, was invited to the program by Preet Singh, president of Save India organisation. Preet Singh is known to Upadhyay.

According to a report by The Indian Express, DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said that police have some documents on record which show a link between Upadhyay and Preet Singh. Yadav informed that Upadhyay had mentioned Preet Singh’s name in his application for organising the event,” he said. Yadav informed that further investigation is underway in the case. A Delhi court has granted bail to Upadhyay in the case.

Delhi Police has also arrested Deepak Singh, Preet Singh, Vinod Sharma – head of Sudarshan Vahini, Deepak Kumar, and Vineet Bajpai Kranti in the case. Pinky Chaudhary, an accused in the case, was granted anticipatory bail last week.

According to the report, Deepak has confessed during questioning by the police that he is a follower of Ghaziabad Dasna Devi temple’s priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati. He also said that Preet Singh invited him to join the event at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police has already got custody of Deepak Singh Hindu and Vineet.

An FIR has already been registered against Narsinghanand Saraswati in April for allegedly making disparaging comments against the Prophet. During the investigation, Vineet had told police that he attended the event responding to Upadhyay’s call for the protest.

It may be recalled that Upadhyay has denied being involved in the sloganeering incident. He had claimed to have left the site when the anti-Muslim slogans were raised.