Jantar Mantar sloganeering case: Delhi Court remands Pinky Chaudhary to 14 days judicial custody

Pinky Chaudhary is chief of the Hindu Raksha Dal.

One of the key accused in the Jantar Mantar anti-muslim sloganeering case, Pinky Chaudhary alias Bhupinder Tomer, was granted judicial custody for two weeks by a Delhi court. Chaudhary had surrendered with much fanfare with Hindu Raksha Dal supporters cheering for him. Before his surrender, Pinky Chaudhary had approached Delhi High Court seeking anticipatory bail but the court had declined to give any interim protection to him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak sent Chaudhary to jail after Delhi Police produced him before the court on expiry of his one day custodial interrogation. The judge directed the jail authorities to produce the accused before the court concerned on September 16.

Pinky Chaudhary was allegedly a part of the August 8 rally at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The rally was organised under the Bharat Jodo Movement against colonial-era laws. However, a group of people raised anti-Muslim slogans a video of which has gone viral on social media. The rally was called by former BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. Delhi Police has arrested six people including Upadhyay based on the video.

Upadhyay had denied being involved in sloganeering or any link with it. He claimed to have left the venue before the slogans were raised. He had alleged conspiracy to defame him. While Upadhyay was granted bail, the court had rejected the bail plea of three other accused Preet Singh, Deepak Singh and Vinod Sharma.

Dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of Pinky Chaudhary, a city court had observed that India is not a Taliban state and rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in the country’s plural and multicultural society. “While the whole of India is celebrating Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs,” the court had said.

Pinky Chaudhary is chief of the Hindu Raksha Dal. Chaudhary was evading arrest since the video of the incident went viral. He had claimed that allegations against him are false and baseless.