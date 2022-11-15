Janjatiya Gaurav Divas: PM Modi pays tributes on Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, says tribals inspiration behind govt schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader, on his birth anniversary and said the tribal community has been the inspiration behind various schemes of his government.

In a recorded video address, Modi cited a number of welfare programmes of the central government and said crores of tribal families have benefitted from them and their lives have become easier. He noted that museums dedicated to tribal freedom fighters are being built across the country to recognise their contributions. His government, Modi noted, had announced Munda’s birth anniversary as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas‘.

Also read| Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas: Who was Birsa Munda and what was his contribution to the freedom struggle?

The country is marching on to fulfil the dreams of Munda and many other tribal heroes, the prime minister said.

Also read| Birsa Munda museum paves the way! Ten tribal museums coming up across India to showcase tribal history

Munda is not only an icon of the freedom struggle but also denotes the country’s spiritual and cultural energy, he said. He named Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu and Kanhu, and Tana Bhagat among other leading tribal revolutionaries besides Munda and paid tributes to their struggle against foreign rulers.