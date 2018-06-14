‘Janeudhari Iftar party’! Asaduddin Owaisi slams Rahul Gandhi for inviting Pranab Mukherjee

Former president Pranab Mukherjee during the Iftar party hosted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for hosting a ‘Janeudhari Iftar party’ last evening which was attended by former President Pranab Mukherjee. While replying to a tweet that referred to the fact that there was almost no representation of Muslims at Rahul Gandhi’s grand Iftar party held at a 5-star hotel last evening, Owaisi questioned the Congress leader over how it was “acceptable and normal” for him to share a table with a person who delivers a speech at the Sangh headquarters. He also called Rahul a “hypocrite”.

Owaisi said that Mukherjee had during his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur praised Sangh founder KB Hedgewar, adding that if his party contests election, it will be called “communal”.

“Give a speech at RSS Head Office, praise its founder and comfortably come to Janedharu Iftar party. And if my party contests elections, it will be called communal and what not but inviting and sharing a table with Pranab Mukherjee is normal, acceptable. Hypocrisy of highest order,” he tweeted.

Last evening, Congress president hosted an iftar which was attended by former President Pranab Mukherjee and scores of opposition leaders. However, reports said that there were no Muslim leaders who attended the gathering. Also, leaders from 18 opposition parties to whom an invitation was extended, skipped attending it.

Last week, Pranab Mukherjee had attended the graduation ceremony of RSS at its headquarters in Nagpur. His presence at the RSS office and sharing the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had irked many in the Congress and non-NDA parties, including Owaisi, who had questioned the secularism credentials of the Congress party.