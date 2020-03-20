Janata Curfew: Modi’s appeal for resolve and restraint finds many backers in Congress

P Chidambaram has voiced his support to the measures announced by PM Modi to fight coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a self-imposed lockdown across India this coming Sunday has found support from several quarters, including the Opposition. While the reactions have not been encouraging from the Left parties, senior Congress leaders including former ministers P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor have strongly backed PM’s idea and vowed support to fight the coronavirus.

In his address to the nation on Thursday evening, the Prime Minister appealed to the people to impose a complete lockdown on themselves in view of the virus and show solidarity with the health workers and others who were putting their service to the nation ahead of their own safety. In his 29-minute speech at 8 PM last evening, PM Modi drew the attention of the country to the gravity of the situation globally and warned that Indians need to be alert and take all necessary precautions for the challenging times ahead.

“I seek the support of my countrymen today. Janata curfew means a curfew for the public, a curfew imposed by the public on themselves. This Sunday, March 22, every citizen must follow Janata curfew from 7 am to 9 pm,” PM Modi said, adding that this act of restraint and resolve would ready the nation for the tough times that may lie ahead.

The Congress party which had been critical of the PM over the absence of any action or preparedness to deal with the outbreak struck a reconciliatory tone following Modi’s address to the nation.

“I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support ‘Janata Curfew’ while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) and specific economic relief measures,” tweeted Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor.

Former Finance minister P Chidambaram also voiced his support to the measures announced by the PM but also expressed concern over the situation and stressed on the need to impose tougher measures in the coming weeks. “I have offered our support to the PM’s announcements yesterday, but I am absolutely certain that the PM will have no option but to come back with tougher social and economic measures,” Chidambaram said in a series of tweets, adding that “a temporary lockdown of towns and cities for 2-4 weeks is necessary”.

“Yesterday, I got the impression that PM was testing the waters. He should act boldly. The war against coronavirus cannot be fought with moral armaments,” Chidambaram said in another tweet.

The Congress party has also extended its support to the PM’s measures officially. Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters following the PM’s address, party spokesperson Ajay Maken said, “The Congress and its workers will stand by the government in all their endeavours to fight Covid-19.” He said that the Congress and its leaders would help spread awareness regarding preventive measures and extend help with any emergency services.