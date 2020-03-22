Janata Curfew: India observes mass social distancing in fight against Coronavirus

Streets in Tripura remain empty as the Janata Curfew is imposed. (Image: ANI)

Janata Curfew India: On Thursday, while addressing the nation on the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the country to go on Janata Curfew, which is a curfew imposed by the people on themselves. Scheduled to take place on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm, the curfew aims to ensure mass social distancing so as to avoid the spread of the coronavirus-induced COVID-19. Before the beginning of the curfew, PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to urge all the people to work together and fight against the disease which has infected 324 people in India so far.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appealed to the people to join the Janata Curfew. He further added that with restraint, awareness, and alertness, the country can defeat the global pandemic.

On the day of the curfew, news agency ANI has been posting visuals from various cities and showing whether the people have been embracing the mass social distancing or not.

In Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Punjab’s Ludhiana, Kolkata in West Bengal, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh, and Chennai, the streets are deserted and people are staying indoors. Moreover, the Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, George Anthony has said that the church is organising its prayer session using YouTube so that people do not need to step out of their houses.

Delhi Metro and Indian Railways, upon the appeal for curfew, had announced that their services would remain terminated on Sunday. Apart from that, there were no passengers to be seen at Karnataka’s Majestic bus station, and a similar scenario could be seen outside the Trivandrum Central Railway Station in Kerala. Jharkhand’s Ranchi Railway Station also remained free of people. The Maharana Pratap Inter-State Bus Terminal at Delhi’s Kashmere Gate also remained empty, contrary to everyday visuals at the bus terminal.

Parts of Hyderabad, PM Modi’s Parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Meerut, and Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda were also deserted.

In Mumbai, people part of the essential services continued to operate as per routine, upon the instructions of PM Modi.

In North east India, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya also participated in the Janata Curfew to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In Delhi, while most places remain deserted, if anyone does step out of the houses, the police have been offering them flowers and requesting them to stay at home. Meanwhile, in Bihar, a citizen stepped out of his house to offer hand sanitiser to the police force deployed on the roads.

So far, India has witnessed five deaths due to coronavirus, after a rapid spread of the infection in the country since the end of February. India has cancelled all in-bound international passenger flights as the virus has spread all over the world, with Europe now having become the epicentre of the virus.