Shreyasi Singh Jamui Election Results 2020: Shreyasi eyes Jamui – but is it in her firing range?

Shreyashi Singh (PTI)

Shreyasi Singh Election Result 2020, Jamui Shreyasi Singh Election Result 2020: The Jamui assembly constituency is expected to witness a bipolar contest between Shreyasi Singh of BJP and Vijay Praksh Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). A gold medal winner in shooting, Shreyasi Singh joined the saffron party just weeks before the assembly elections. She is up against two-time MLA Vijay Prakash Yadav.

Vijay Prakash Yadav has won Jamui seat for the RJD twice — 2005 and 2015. In the last assembly election held in 2015, the RJD leader had defeated BJP’s Ajoy Pratap by over 8,000 votes. Vijay Prakash had got 66577 votes with 42.24 vote share whereas Ajoy Pratap could manage to get just 58328 votes with just 37.01 per cent vote share.

The Jamui assembly constituency is in Jamui district of Bihar. It comes under Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Chirag Paswan of LJP. Chirag, two-time MP from Jamui, has extended his support to BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh. The LJP chief walked out of NDA just weeks before the election but continued to support the BJP in the state as well as in the Centre. In the last general election held in 2019, Chirag Paswan defeated Bhudeo Choudhary of RSLP by over 2.4 lakh votes.

In Jamui, the contest would be between Shreyasi Singh and Vijay Praksh Yadav of RJD. The assembly seat went to polls in the first phase held on October 28. The counting of votes will take place on Tuesday (November 10)