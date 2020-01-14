Jamtara-based gang of fake callers dupe Paytm users; 3 held, kingpin wanted

The investigators were looking for other members of the gang including its kingpin who hails from Jamtara district of Jharkhand, said an official of D B Marg police station.

A gang which duped users of payment app Paytm on the pre text of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details has been busted with the arrest of three men here, the police said on Tuesday. The investigators were looking for other members of the gang including its kingpin who hails from Jamtara district of Jharkhand, said an official of D B Marg police station. Jamtara is in news currently because of a Netflix film about digital frauds emanating from the area.

The arrested men were identified as Narshi Suthar (23), Nandkishore Suthar (26) and Pukhraj Suthar (36). Anil Shah (73), the complainant, told the police that he received a message from an unidentified number last month, asking him to update KYC of his Paytm account and warning him that the account will be blocked if he failed to do so. Shah called the number provided in the message. He was asked to download `Team Viewer app’ on his mobile and send one rupee to any number from PayTm account, the official said. Shah followed the instructions, without realizing that the person at the other end — believed to be the mastermind of the racket — had accessed his Paytm id and password.

Before Shah ended the call, Rs 1.72 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank account. Police investigations revealed that the main accused then bought Rs 50,000-worth Big Bazar cash vouchers from the amount withdrawn, and sent these vouchers through WhatsApp to Narshi, Nandkishore and Pukhraj.

The trio allegedly purchased mobile phones using these vouchers and sold them in Lower Parel and Grant Road areas. They told the police that the main accused lives in Jamtara. The gang had cheated hundreds of people with the same modus operandi, they allegedly told the police.

The police recovered at least 70 mobile phones from their possession, all purchased through Big Bazar vouchers. They had Rs 2.22 lakh in total in their bank accounts. A court sent them in police custody till January 20 and further probe is on, the official said.