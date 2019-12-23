  1. Home
Jamshedpur East Election Results Live: CM Raghubar Das takes initial lead against Saryu Rai

By:
Updated:Dec 23, 2019 8:29:49 am

Jamshedpur (East) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Chief Minister Raghubar Das has taken an initial lead against his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Rai and Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh.

Jamshedpur Election Results 2019, Jamshedpur (East) Lok Sabha Election ResultJharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File image)

Jamshedpur (East) Election Result, Live Vote Counting: Jharkhand Assembly elections results is set to be announced today and all eyes will be on Jamshedpur East seat where Chief Minister Raghubar Das facing a stiff challenge from his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Making the contest further interesting is Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh. CM Das has taken an initial lead against Saryu Rai who contested the election as an independent candidate after the BJP denied poll ticket to the veteran leader. Jamshedpur East seat has been a stronghold of Raghubar Das who has been winning from here since 1995. Raghubar Das had defeated Anand Bihari Dubey of the Congress in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections getting 61.48 per cent of the votes.

Jamshedpur (East) Election Result Live: Jamshedpur Assembly Election Result, Live Vote Counting

    08:29 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Election Results: BJP, JMM alliance ahead on 15 seat each

    Both the BJP and Congress, JMM, RJD combine are ahead on 15 seats each as initial trends for Jharkhand Assembly Election Results have started pouting in.  AJSU is leading on 4 seats so far and RJD on one seat. 

    08:09 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand election results: Raghubar Das takes early lead

    Chief Minister Raghubar Das has taken an early lead in Jamshedpur East seat as counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway.  CM Das is facing challenge from former minister Saryu Rai and Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh. 

    Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2019, Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Exit Poll 2019 Raghubar Das contested from Jamshedpur East Vidhan Sabha seat.The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly has 81 seats. A political party or an alliance needs the support of 41 MLAs to form the government. In the last assembly election held in 2014, the BJP had won 37 seats and its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) five seats. Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) had won eight seats, of which six MLAs had later joined the BJP. The JMM had won 19 seats, Congress six and RJD had failed to open its account.
