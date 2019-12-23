Jamshedpur East Election Results Live: CM Raghubar Das takes initial lead against Saryu Rai

Jamshedpur (East) Election Result, Live Vote Counting: Jharkhand Assembly elections results is set to be announced today and all eyes will be on Jamshedpur East seat where Chief Minister Raghubar Das facing a stiff challenge from his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Making the contest further interesting is Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh. CM Das has taken an initial lead against Saryu Rai who contested the election as an independent candidate after the BJP denied poll ticket to the veteran leader. Jamshedpur East seat has been a stronghold of Raghubar Das who has been winning from here since 1995. Raghubar Das had defeated Anand Bihari Dubey of the Congress in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections getting 61.48 per cent of the votes.
Read More
Highlights
Both the BJP and Congress, JMM, RJD combine are ahead on 15 seats each as initial trends for Jharkhand Assembly Election Results have started pouting in. AJSU is leading on 4 seats so far and RJD on one seat.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das has taken an early lead in Jamshedpur East seat as counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway. CM Das is facing challenge from former minister Saryu Rai and Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh.