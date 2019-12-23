Jamshedpur East Election Results Live: CM Raghubar Das takes initial lead against Saryu Rai

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File image)

Jamshedpur (East) Election Result, Live Vote Counting: Jharkhand Assembly elections results is set to be announced today and all eyes will be on Jamshedpur East seat where Chief Minister Raghubar Das facing a stiff challenge from his former Cabinet colleague Saryu Rai. Making the contest further interesting is Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh. CM Das has taken an initial lead against Saryu Rai who contested the election as an independent candidate after the BJP denied poll ticket to the veteran leader. Jamshedpur East seat has been a stronghold of Raghubar Das who has been winning from here since 1995. Raghubar Das had defeated Anand Bihari Dubey of the Congress in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections getting 61.48 per cent of the votes.

