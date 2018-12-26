Jammu temperature: City records season’s coldest night at 3.5 degree Celsius

As a cold wave intensified across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Jammu city recorded the season's coldest night at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said.
As a cold wave intensified across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Jammu city recorded the season’s coldest night at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said. In the Ladakh region and valley, the mercury dropped several degrees below the freezing point, with Leh recording minus 17.1 and Kargil minus 14.4.; while Srinagar posting a minus 6.7, Pahalgam minus 7.9 and Gulmarg minus 9.4.
Generally, cloudy weather was expected in the Kashmir Valley during the next 24 hours till Thursday.
Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp Katra recorded 4.2, Batote minus 1.3, Bannihal minus 3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 as the minimum temperatures, the Met said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.