Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second consecutive day, 4,000 vehicles stranded

Over 4,000 vehicles were left stranded as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day following heavy snowfall and landslides which blocked vehicular movement at several places, officials said on Friday. The Mughal Road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with South Kashmir’s Shopian district, was also closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Friday after snowfall in the high altitude areas on Wednesday, officials said.

“The national Highway is closed for second consecutive day today due to the accumulation of snow at various places and a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Samroli,” an official said. As a result, over 4,000 vehicles are stranded at various places enroute.

As per reports over 4,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, are stranded at Nagrota, Udhampur, Ramban, Banihal, Sidhra, Samba and Kathua areas on the highway. Officials said no traffic has been allowed from either the Jammu or Srinagar side due to snowfall and slippery road conditions. Officials said vehicles have been stopped at Nagrota traffic checkpost on the highway on the outskirts of Jammu and also at Udhampur.

Mughal road is closed for the third consecutive Friday due to heavy snowfall at Pir Ki Gali and Shopian areas, they said. They said commuters have been directed to avoid travel along the road to avoid any untoward incident.