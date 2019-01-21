Jammu ropeway project: 2 killed as cable car crashes during mock rescue drill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ropeway on February 3. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Two members of the rescue team were killed while four others received serious head injuries during a mock drill ahead of the formal inauguration of Jammu ropeway project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3.

The mishap occurred on Sunday at around 5.30 pm apparently due to mechanical failure, preliminary reports suggest.

Eyewitness reports claimed the rescue trolley crash landed on the ground on Mahamaya-Peerkho section during the mock drill. Six people were present in the trolley at the time of the accident.

One of them, Rakesh Kumar (45) from Bihar, died on the spot. The rest five, Hari Krishan (45), Lovely of West Bengal, Manjeet Singh (32) Ravinder (30) of Uttar Pradesh, and Engineer Balkirat Singh (32) of Jammu were rushed to the Government Medical College hospital where Krishan died later.

Also Read: Delhi pollution today!

Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed. The state government has set up a high-level enquiry to ascertain the cause of accident leading to the death of two persons.

Adviser to the Governor, Iqbal Ahmad Ganai visited the Government Medical College, Hospital in Jammu to inquire about the well being of injured.

Reportedly, during a mock drill, a rescue trolley of ropeway construction company Damodar Ropeways and Infra Limited (DRIL) crash-landed on the ground in which one person died on the spot while another injured succumbed to his injuries. A safety team of Chief Engineers has been constituted to thoroughly investigate the mishap.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the death of two persons in the incident, describing it as most tragic and unfortunate.

The 1.66-km-long cable car project has 2 phases, first from Bahu Fort to Mahamaya Park and second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawi river, with a total length of 1,118 metres.