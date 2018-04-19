Jammu lawyer takes chauvinist jibe at lone woman SIT member probing Kathua rape. She hits back!

“It hurts when you are targeted and your intelligence is doubted just because you are a woman. What should I comment on such a chauvinist remark, the whole nation is there to comment on it,” Shwetambari said

In an incident of brazen sexism, a Jammu-based defence lawyer has questioned the intelligence quotient of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shwetambari Sharma, who is the lone woman officer of Special Investigation Team (SIT) that has been probing the Kathua rape incident. Unperturbed by the remarks, the DSP has hit back at the lawyer over the “chauvinist remark”.

“It hurts when you are targeted and your intelligence is doubted just because you are a woman. What should I comment on such a chauvinist remark, the whole nation is there to comment on it,” Shwetambari said. Remarks against Shwetambari were made by advocate Ankur Sharma. She said that initially she got disturbed but now she was fine.

Shwetambari claimed that SIT has been facing a few hurdles in collecting evidence. She also said, “Agitation was going on and going among the provocative persons to collect the evidence and take statements was not easy.” However, the DSP hoped that the judiciary will provide justice to the victim. “Our judiciary is capable enough to bring justice, don’t doubt it,” Sharma said.

The trial in the Kathua rape and murder case against the eight accused men, who allegedly drugged, tortured and gang-raped an 8-year-old girl for a week in January this year, has begun. In connection with the case, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed – one against eight people for allegedly being involved in the crime and another has been filed against a group of lawyers which had allegedly stopped the police from filing charge sheet against the eight accused.

The details of the rape-murder revealed by the charge sheet have triggered public and political outrage in various parts of the country, as many are calling for speedy justice in the case.