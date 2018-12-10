Jammu & Kashmir weather: Rains lashes plains, Snowfall in Kargil, Gulmarg

Rains lashes plains, Snowfall in Kargil, Gulmarg, Pir Ki Gali (Image: ANI)

Rains lashed the plains of Jammu and Kashmir, while fresh snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of the state on Monday. The weather office has forecast more rain and snow during the next 24 hours in the state.

Snowfall occurred in Minimarg in Kargil, Gulmarg and Pir Ki Gali. As a precautionary measure, authorities have closed the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Leh highway.

#WATCH: Pir Panjal mountain range in Rajouri district receive fresh snowfall this morning. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/FrwalWZBUK — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

“The minimum temperatures rose above the freezing point in Srinagar after 10 days due to night-long cloud cover on Monday,” a Met Department official said.

The minimum temperatures in Kargil, Leh, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar were minus 8.7 degrees Celsius, minus 7.4, minus 6.0, 0.3 and 2.4, respectively. Jammu city recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, Katra 10.2, Batote 6.1, Bannihal 5.5 and Bhaderwah 4.7 as the night’s lowest temperatures.