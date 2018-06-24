Jammu & Kashmir to home deliver driving licences

Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas said the move by the Motor Vehicles Department will also help ease the process of acquiring a driving licence. (IE)

The driving licence of an applicant would soon be delivered at their doorstep via speed post to reduce the rush at regional transport offices in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior transport department official said today.

After reviewing the department’s functioning at a meeting in Srinagar, Biswas said the department has already made the application process online and an applicant is required to visit the transport office only for undergoing driving tests.

He said the project to deliver driving licences at home will initially be rolled out in Srinagar and Jammu. If successful, the pilot project will be replicated in other districts of the state.

He said the home delivery of driving licences will ensure that no fake address is used for acquiring the certificate.

The department has been working to perfect the process for a few months, the transport commissioner said.

He has asked officials to ensure that unauthorised agents and transport companies are not allowed to bypass the process.