Jammu and Kashmir news LIVE updates: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone placed under house arrest, internet suspended

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest.

Kashmir news Live Updates: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and other state leaders have been put under house arrest in Srinagar as the authorities on Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the capital. Omar’s father Farooq Abdullah and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Ghani Lone are also among the other leaders who have been placed under the house arrest. State administration officials told news agency PTI that restrictions on the movement of people came into force in Kashmir at the crack of dawn, adding that internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley. They added that former CMs Omar and Mehbooba will not be allowed to move out of their respective house in view of the restrictions. On the other hand, Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami claimed that they have been arrested around midnight. However, no official confirmation of the arrests was immediately available. The PTI report said that there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions will remain shut on Monday as there will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies. After the Jammu and Kashmir administration curtailed the Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to return at the earliest on Friday, the state political leaders claimed that the developments were linked to BJP’s agenda to revoke Article 35A which grants special status to the border state. They have said that locals are in a panic mode following the decision and heavy deployment of security forces,

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet meeting will take place on Monday at 9:30 AM at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi. There are speculations that Kashmir issue will be discussed at the length. Also, Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The bill seeks to pave the way for the people living near the International Border to get the benefit of reservation in jobs, promotion and educational institutions on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control.