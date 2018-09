The counting shall take place on October 20 after all the phases are over. The voting will be held on the given dates between 7 am to 2 pm.

Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in four phases between October 8 to October 16, Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra announced on Saturday evening. The counting shall take place on October 20 after all the phases are over. The voting will be held on the given dates between 7 am to 2 pm. With the announcement of polls, Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state, the J&K CEO said.

Further details awaited