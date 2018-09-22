Jammu & Kashmir: Massive searches on in Pulwama district

The security forces started a massive search operation covering over a dozen villages in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said. Troops of the counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles, para commandos of the Army, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off Alaipura, Achan, Hajdarpora, Batnur, Lassipora and other villages and began a door-to-door combing exercise.

This comes a day after a dramatic escalation in militancy, as terrorists kidnapped and shot dead three policemen in Shopian district on Friday, stunning the police force.