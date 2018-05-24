Jammu & Kashmir Governor NN Vohra discusses key security issues ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to review important security-related issues for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on June 28.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to review important security-related issues for the Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on June 28. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police, heads of State and Central Intelligence Agencies, GOC XV Corps, GOC Victor Force, Senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces, Inspector General of Police Kashmir; CEO and Additional CEO of the Shrine Board. S.P. Pani, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir and Major General J.P. Mathew, GOC, Victor Force, gave a detailed briefing regarding the security environment in the state, while the Governor, who is also the Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, highlighted the need for all concerned agencies to keep a close watch and maintain effective coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the forthcoming Yatra.

The meeting held extensive discussions related to the preparations for meeting unforeseen situations; functioning of the Joint Control Rooms (JCRs) at every Yatra Camp; deployment of NDRF, SDRF and Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the State Police along with Rescue Teams of various Security Forces at identified locations on both Yatra routes; deployment of well equipped Fire Fighting units at pre-determined points; installation of X-Ray Baggage Scanning Units, etc. The Governor also directed officials to ensure widespread publicity of advisories related to safety and security of Yatris, including the cut-off timings, through print and electronic media and to display the same at various public places.

He further directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the roads from Jammu to Srinagar, Srinagar to Baltal, and Anantnag to Pahalgam are maintained in satisfactory condition for the smooth movement of the pilgrimage. The enforcement of regulatory mechanisms like allowing only those pilgrims who possess a valid Yatra Permit to undertake the Yatra on a given day was also stressed upon. The Shrine Board has also made a provision for an Insurance Cover for all service providers, like pony wallas, labourers, palki wallas, tent and shop owners, who play a very important role in the smooth conduct of the Yatra.