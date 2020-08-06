Jammu & Kashmir’s first Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu resigns, Manoj Sinha appointed new L-G

Jammu and Kashmir’s first L-G Girish Chandra Murmu quits. Manoj Sinha appointed new L-G.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned. According to a communique issued by the President’s secretariat, Murmu’s resignation has been accepted.

The communique added that the President has appointed Manoj Sinha as the next Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Sinha is a senior BJP leader and was a member of the Modi Cabinet during the first tenure from 2014 to 2019. He hails from Ghazipur town of Uttar Pradesh. Sinha had lost elections in 2019 from the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat.

Murmu took oath as the first L-G of the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019. His resignation came exactly a year after the Modi government abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Murmu may be appointed the next Comptroller and Auditor General. Rajiv Mehrishi, who is the CAG now, is scheduled to complete his term this week. The CAG is a constitutional post and cannot be vacant.