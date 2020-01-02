Jammu & Kashmir: Broadband internet services to 80 government hospitals restored in Valley

Jammu | Published: January 2, 2020 2:00:33 PM

"Broadband high-speed internet connectivity restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the department of health, across Kashmir," an official said.

kashmir internet, kashmir internet shutdown, kashmir internet services, kashmir internet news, kashmir internet ban, kashmir internet restoration, kashmir internet latest newsInternet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4. (Reuters)

Broadband internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the health department, in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said.

Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4, the day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions and bifurcation of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into Union territories.

  3. Jammu & Kashmir: Broadband internet services to 80 government hospitals restored in Valley
Most Read

