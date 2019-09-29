Jammu-Kashmir Block Development Council polls to be held on October 24

Chief Electoral Officer Jammu and Kashmir Shailendra Kumar (Image source: ANI)

A day after home minister Amit Shah said that there were no restrictions currently in place in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Authority announced the dates for the J&K Block Development Council (BDC). These elections will be the first to take place in the state since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 and would be a test to the security situation. The Election Authority on Sunday announced the poll schedule for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday said that the J&K BDC elections will be conducted on October 24 from 9 am till 1 pm.

Counting of votes will be held on the same day from 3 pm onwards. The Block Development Council elections will be held in 310 out of 316 blocks in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Block Development Council elections will be conducted on 24 Oct from 9 am till 1 pm, across J&K. Counting of votes will start at 3 pm on the same day,” Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said while announcing the election schedule at a press conference in Srinagar.

The Block Development Council elections will be completed before the state of Jammu and Kashmir is formally declared a union territory on October 31.

Panchayat polls were conducted in J&K last year in December. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had shown their intention to hold these polls.

With the conduct of these polls in J&K, it will take forward the process towards full devolution of rural and urban local bodies.