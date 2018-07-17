Jammu & Kashmir abolishes interviews for Class-IV jobs

The decision will come into effect immediately except for those posts for which selection process has already been initiated, he said.

(Representational image: IE)

The Jammu and Kashmir government today abolished interviews for all Class-IV posts in the state and the selection would now be based on the merit secured in the written examination, an official spokesman said here.

In a decision with far-reaching consequences, the State Administrative Council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra today, abolished interviews for all Class-IV posts in the state, he said.

In future, all recruitment for Class-IV posts under State, Divisional and District Cadres and also for companies, organizations and bodies substantially owned or controlled by the Government, will be done through the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), the spokesman said.

He said the General Administration Department (GAD) will pool all the Class-IV vacancies available in different departments in the state at all levels and refer these to JKSSB.

The SSB will draw-up a fixed annual calendar to ensure time-bound selection against Class-IV posts and the selection will be made based on merit secured in the written examination up to the level equivalent to the 10th standard, the spokesman said.

This decision will be implemented through an SRO notification and will be a horizontal cross-cutting decision applicable to all existing recruitment rules of all departments/agencies, he said.

The spokesman said this decision will ensure transparency, fairness, accountability and equitable opportunities of employment to aspiring youth of Jammu and Kashmir at this level.

The SAC decision will speed-up the selection process against these posts which takes considerable time in the present scenario, the spokesman said.