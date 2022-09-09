Jammu: ‘Communal tension’ in Rajouri town over 600 sq-ft of land dispute, prohibitory orders imposed

The Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in wake of “communal tension” in Rajouri town on Friday. According to The Indian Express, the decision to impose prohibitory orders was taken after some Muslims gave a call to carry out a procession after Friday prayers.

The administration has now restrained the assembly of four or more people in public places in Rajouri town. The call for the march after Friday prayers was given over a dispute involving a piece of land “measuring less than 600 sq ft”, IE reported citing sources.

As per the report, residents heard police announcements early Friday morning over the public address system asking them to remain indoors. Following the administration’s call, less than usual people attended the Friday prayers although there was no order barring Muslims from attending Friday prayers.

As per information available, Muslims want to “rebuild” a mosque on a piece of land they claim is waqf property as per revenue records and that a mosque existed there a while back.

As per the IE report, the Hindu residents have objected to the claim and say no Muslim family was living in the area around the plot.

As a safety measure, the administration has erected a wired fence around the plot to keep miscreants away.