Jammu and Kashmir witnessing justice, economic development post abrogation of Article 370: Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed justice, democracy and economic development post the abrogation of Article 370. She also claimed that terror-related activities have declined in the UT and an environment for investment has been created.

“For something which has been from then (late 1980s) messed around and injustice done to the people of J&K, after the abrogation of Article 370, you see justice, democracy, economic development and rights for everybody reaching,” said Sitharaman.

Replying to a discussion on the Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that it was the National Conference-INC government which was in place a day before January 19 when the vicious call against Kashmiri Pandits was made from a mosque.

“Repeatedly we have heard, denial about… nothing happened, no genocide, no mass migration of people, no running, no fleeing of people, no killing happened. And also, various questions about who was the governor there, it was your (BJP) rule, you were in alliance at Delhi. I want to put facts on record. The National Conference government with the support of the Indian National Congress was in power in J&K from November 1986 to January 18, 1990. And, Governor Jagmohan ji reached J&K after the resignation of the then chief minister Farooq Abdullah ji,” said Sitharaman.

Referring to the law and order situation, she said there has been an overall decline in terror activities. She said there has been a 33 per cent drop in infiltration in 2021, 90 per cent decrease in ceasefire violations, 61 per cent decline in terrorism-related incidents, and 80 per cent fall in abductions by terrorists.

She also said that people of J&K are benefiting after the implementation of 890 central laws and people who did not have any rights earlier can now get government jobs, and purchase properties there.

“The various impediments which prevailed in the state for industrial development have also been removed, and the industrial promotion scheme of J&K given by Government of India has opened new doors for the development in J&K,” Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also referred to the number of terrorists killed. She said 180 terrorists (148 locals and 32 foreigners, including 44 top commanders) were eliminated in 2021. She also informed that 100 per cent Covid vaccination of the eligible population has been achieved in J&K.