Jammu and Kashmir: What is Modi govt hiding, questions Congress after Rahul Gandhi sent back from Srinagar airport

J&K has been under curfew and the movements of people are restricted to avoid any backlash from locals and separatist following the revocation of special status to the state under Article 370. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir latest news: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to know the situation on the ground following the abrogation of special status to the state were today sent back from Srinagar Airport.

“Delegation of opposition leaders comprising Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others that had reached Srinagar has been sent back,” news agency ANI reported. Questioning the government over not allowing the visit, the Congress asked if the situation was normal in the Valley then why the Modi government was not allowing the opposition leaders to go there.

“If the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is “normal” as the govt claims, why has the delegation of Opposition leaders led by Shri

Rahul Gandhi been sent back from Srinagar airport? What is the Modi govt trying to hide?” the Congress party said in a tweet.

Hours after reports emerged that a delegation of opposition leaders would visit Srinagar, the state government requested the political leaders not to visit the valley and cooperate in dealing with the situation.

In a series of tweets, J&K government’s Department of Information and Public Relations said: “At a time when the government is trying to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the threat of cross border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.”

“Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” it had said.

The region has been under curfew since August 4, and the movements of people are restricted to avoid any backlash from locals and separatist following the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The government has also placed senior regional political leaders — Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti — under house arrest.

The move was taken to prevent any mass mobilisation by these leaders against the Centre’s move on Article 370.