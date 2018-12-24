Jammu and Kashmir weather: Srinagar experiences coldest December night in 11 years

Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 7.2 and minus 6.8 while the minimum was minus 14.7 in Leh and minus 15.2 degrees Celsius in Kargil.

At minus 6.8 degrees Celsius Srinagar recorded the coldest December night on Monday after over a decade, as a severe cold wave swept through the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region, Met said.

“After 11 years, Srinagar recorded the coldest night. Last time such severe December cold hit the city was on December 31, 2007, when the mercury dipped to minus 7.2,” said the Met official.

The present cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir was likely to continue for another five days till Saturday, as no change was expected, he added.

The valley was presently passing through the 40-day harsh winter of Chillai Kalan which started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 7.2 and minus 6.8 while the minimum was minus 14.7 in Leh and minus 15.2 degrees Celsius in Kargil.

Jammu city recorded 5.3, Katra 4.8, Batote minus 1.4, Bannihal minus 3 and Bhaderwah minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.