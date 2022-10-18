Jammu and Kashmir: Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian; Lashkar ‘hybrid terrorist’ arrested

In another spate of targeted killings in the Valley, two suspected militants on Monday killed two migrant labourers in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in a grenade attack, reported The Indian Express. This development comes two days after a Kashmiri Hindu was gunned down by suspected militants in front of his residence in the same district.

According to the local police, the two labourers from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, were targeted on Monday night when they were inside a rented room at Harmain Shopian village. After they were admitted to the hospital, they succumbed to their injuries, the police further stated. “Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmain Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area being cordoned off,” Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

Also Read: Shopian: Kashmiri Pandit killed, brother seriously injured in militant attack

In another update, the police informed on Twitter that they have arrested the main accused in the incident, identified as Imran Bashir Ganie, who is connected to the Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit. “Hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmain Shopian, who lobbed grenade, arrested by Shopian police. Further investigation and raids are going on,” tweeted the local police, citing ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

In the last three days, this is the second suspected militant attack on minorities in Kashmir’s Shopian district. On Saturday, the militants shot dead a 48-year-old Puran Krishan Bhat.

Also Read: No record of Kashmiri Pandits migrating from Valley after Article 370 abrogation: MHA in Parliament

Lately, the militants have been selectively killing and targeting bank employees, school teachers and migrant labourers in the Valley. Several police officials have also been shot dead in Kashmir by suspected militants over the past few months.