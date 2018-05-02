Representational pic – Jammu and Kashmir: Two kids injured after stone-pelters target school bus in Shopian

In a horrific incident, a group of people in Jammu and Kashmir today pelted stones at a school bus while it was ferrying kids. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in the Kanipora area in Shopian district. As per the report, one student suffered injuries in the incident. However, various media reports said that two students were injured in the attack.

As soon as administration learned about the incident, they rushed to the incident site. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical relief. One among them was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment, reports said.

Srinagar-based news portal Kashmir Reader reported that SSP Shopian, Shailandra Mishra has confirmed the incident. Quoting a polical official, it said that school bus of Rainbow International School was attacked with stones by miscreants.

The state government had last month ordered schools and colleges to shut down in view of the protest against the rape and killing of a minor girl. Yesterday too, normal life in Valley was badly disrupted due to restrictions imposed in view of the bandh called by separatists to protest the killing of a civilian by security forces.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed shock and anger over the attack. She said that perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Shocked & angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless & cowardly act will be brought to justice. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 2, 2018

There is no official word on the cause behind the school bus coming under attack. Police, however, said that they have filed an FIR and assured that whoever is involved in the attack will be punished.

#BREAKING Shopian, J&K: Pak proxies attack kids, school bus attacked by pelters, targets innocent school children, 50 kids targeted in ambush, FIR registered against miscreants | TIMES NOW’s Mir Fareed shares more details #JailPakPelters pic.twitter.com/y2ilrgCHub — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 2, 2018

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack in a tweet.

How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine. https://t.co/cncux82E6k — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 2, 2018

More details are awaited.