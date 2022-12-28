Jammu: 3 terrorists killed in encounter near Tawi bridge

At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in an encounter in Jammu early Wednesday morning, reported PTI.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the encounter with the terrorists took place around 7:30 AM near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area.

Singh told news agency ANI that the truck was stopped at Sidhra where the driver managed to flee.

“We noticed unusual movement of a truck and followed it. Truck was stopped at Sidhra in Jammu where driver managed to flee. When the truck was searched terrorists hiding inside, fired on the personnel. Retaliatory firing was done,” he said.

“The encounter is over. 2-3 terrorists were there. There could be more, they were heavily armed. They’ve been neutralised,” Singh added.

Terrorist OGW arrested in Poonch

Earlier, on Sunday, an over-ground worker of terrorists was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday and pistol and some ammunition were seized from his possession, said police.

Police had said that Tayab Khan, a resident of Salwa, was arrested in a joint search and cordon operation by the police and the Army in the Mendhar area. He had tried to flee but was apprehended by security forces.

The OGW was booked under Arms Act, UAPA and the Indian Penal Code.