The Jammu and Kashmir government invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate the employment of three government workers for being a “threat to the security of the state”. Following a thorough investigation, it was revealed that these employees were allegedly collaborating with Pakistan’s ISI and various terrorist organisations, reported The Indian Express.

The individuals dismissed from their positions include Faheem Aslam, the Public Relations Officer at Kashmir University, Murawath Hussain Mir from the Revenue Department, and Arshid Ahmad Thoker, a constable in the J-K Police.

Officials disclosed that multiple charges were filed against the employees, including their alleged involvement with Pakistan-based militant outfits, assisting militants with logistics, promoting militant ideologies, raising funds for militant activities, and supporting separatist agendas.

To support their decision, the government cited evidence gathered during the investigation, which confirmed that the individuals were acting on behalf of the Pakistan ISI and terrorist organisations.

According to officials cited by IE, Faheem Aslam is described as a “diehard secessionist who not only subscribes to and endorses the secessionist ideology, but has been a key propagandist for terrorists and terror outfits in Kashmir Valley”, they said.

Several of his social media posts demonstrated his strong animosity towards the country, often referring to security forces as “Indian Occupational Forces.”

When reached for comment, Aslam stated that he had not been informed about his termination from the services.