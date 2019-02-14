Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire, injure civilian in Pulwama

By: | Published: February 14, 2019 12:36 AM

Police officers have reached the spot and are ascertaining the facts of the matter, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and an investigation into the matter initiated, he added. 

Terrorists Wednesday shot at and injured a civilian in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. “Terrorists this evening fired upon one individual identified as Lateef Ahmad at Amlar area of Tral,” a police spokesman said. He said the civilian sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, where his condition is stated to be stable.

