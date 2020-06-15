Jammu and Kashmir switches from manual registration to computerized National Generic Document Registration System

The new system will aptly address the diversity and variation prevailing across the union territory on account of languages, processes and formats, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, said.
The National Generic Document Registration System was launched in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a spokesperson said.
The new system aims to facilitate public with a transparent and hassle-free registration process, he said.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, e-launched the NGDRS developed by the department of land resources through the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the spokesperson said.
The new system will aptly address the diversity and variation prevailing across the union territory on account of languages, processes and formats, he said.
Sharma said generic customizable software when universally adopted in the country will enable anywhere access to data and information to both the common man and the enforcement and regulatory agencies.
Financial Commissioner, Revenue Department, Pawan Kotwal said this event signifies a remarkable transition from a manual system of carrying out the process of registration to a fully computerized system.
